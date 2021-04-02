BY FEMI OYEWESO |

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun as well as the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on yesterday, warned operatives of the state chapter of South Western Security Network, code named Amotekun Corps against trampling on the rights of the citizens in the course of fighting criminality anywhere in the state.

The governor charged operatives of the Amotekun Corps to operate within the ambit of the law, setting it up and diligently adding value towards strengthening the security of lives and property in the state.

The duo of Abiodun and Soyinka spoke yesterday during the official inauguration of the state chapter of the corps, which was held at the Arcade ground of the state secretariat complex, Oke – Mosan in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Recalling the circumstances which led to the establishment of the Corp, Abiodun explained that governors and leaders of the six South Western states at a Security Summit held on Tuesday 25th of June, 2019 in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, unanimously consented to establishing the security outfit which was to be named Amotekun.

Abiodun declared that himself, the state government and people of the state will expect, “nothing less than a superlative performance of duties” from the operatives.

Earlier, in his goodwill message, Professor Soyinka, who was decorated as the Super Amotekun Marshal, declared that he would not hesitate to invoke the spirit of “Ogun”, one of the deities in Yorubaland to deal decisively with any erring Amotekun operative.

“You should be aware that we will be watching you to ensure that you do not trample upon the rights of the citizens, but you must set a good example of how community policing should be at its best”.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Director General of the Development Agenda For Western Nigeria (DAWN), ‘Seye Oyeleye appealed to all the security agencies in the state to cooperate with operatives of the Amotekun Corp, which he said are not meant to rival any of the security agencies, but out to complement them in the efforts towards providing community policing “at its best” for the state.