Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah is a Nigerian billionaire businessman, who is the Founder and Chairman of the Chinmark Group, an industrial conglomerate in different continents.

He’s an industry expert in Civil Engineering with a comprehensive and excellent understanding of structural engineering rudiments and techniques built over a decade of vast expensive and continuous training, collaborating and incorporating with the best hands in the Engineering and Administrative spheres across Africa.

Decorated Doctor of Science in Business and Administration Management (Dsc.Hons), Dr. Marksman has carved a niche in the business world as a financial analyst and business strategist rising from the Eastern part of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early Life (Family and Personal Life).

Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, an ethnic Igbo Christian from Ubakala in Umuahia North L.G.A in Abia State was born on 28 October 1989. He’s the third child in a family of four children and happily married to Mrs. Marksman Trinity Uhunoma and a loving father to Tehilah Marksman.

Education.

Dr. Marksman was educated at the Beryl Comprehensive College and he received a Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

He also received a Doctorate degree in Business Administration and Management from the (Issuing Institution) as a Doctor of Science (Dsc.Hons).

Business and Career Life.

Dr. Marksman is the Chairman/CEO of Chinmark Group. A quick look at the Group’s history reveals ambitious plan it has adapted to lead the market and capture opportunities in relatively intact market segment and assets classes.

Chinmark Group widened it’s horizon geographically through the nation and extending it’s access reach across three (3) continents featuring an untapped emerging markets in Africa, Europe and Asia.

The Group via it’s strong assets and qualified human capital has outwitted top competitions involved in its services render to the general public.

The establishment of the Chinmark Homes and Shelters as the company’s foundational stronghold is a direct result of the Group’s aspiration to become a top player in the business of real estate and property development regionally and globally.

The company delved into several services procuring loans to individual, SMEs and Corporate bodies. She further spread her tentacles in the world of business by lending a financial service (Fin Africa Investment) which invites investors to do business with the company and get a monthly return on investment with principal rolled over at the end of the investment tenure.

The Chinmark Group further diversified into the transportation sector of the Nigerian society and Chinmark Rides was introduced as a subsidiary of the Chinmark Group which stands out as the most user-friendly chauffeur company in Nigeria. She has successfully earned the repute of excellence in service delivery over the years in full business functionality and has expanded into various spheres as a pace setter in the transport industry with terminals already spread across the country.

Dr. Marksman also led the Chinmark Group to further gain business credibility as subsidiaries in Medical services, Agriculture, Food Spices and Courier services were set up and still running optimally.

To further extend her reach beyond the Nigerian market, Dr Marksman pioneered the global expansion and foreign trade of the Chinmark Group to Dubai, UAE where 5 subsidiaries – Chinmark Investment LLC, Chinmark Car Rentals LLC, Chinmark Medical Supplies LLC, Chinmark Food and Beverages Trading LLC, Chinmark Restaurant LLC runs operations simultaneously.

The Dubai Office of the Chinmark Group is located at 2240B Business Central Towers, Dubai and acts as the first foray into the Middle East and Asia as well as major global business communities.

Other Activities.

Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah is a philanthropist par excellence and an avid mentor to so many. He runs a monthly empowerment scheme which runs into millions in Naira.

He also mentors a rising army of value oriented people fondly known as the Chinmarkians (Red Nation) with financial benefits attached to the outstanding team players almost every week.

On the 26th July 2020, he commissioned a new road for the Iboku clam in Onitsha, Anambra State when he inaugurated the Chinmark Group, Onitsha Branch.

He has out his magnanimity empowered 15,000 entrepreneurs financially, placed over 3000 widows and widowers on a monthly salary, sown into missionaries and has offered over 3500 students study scholarships in Nigeria and still counting.

Dr Marksman’s love for humanity also led to the Operation Feed 10,000 Children in the Slums in December 2020 pioneered by him and his dear wife, Ma Omosmart Trinity Marksman.

Awards and Recognition.

Dr. Marksman was conferred a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration and Management as a Doctor of Science (Dsc. Hons) on 21st August 2020.

He was also awarded the Pan African Distinguished Achiever’s Awards and was also inducted into the Pan African Leaders Hall of Fame.

He was also awarded and inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Public Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana on 5 June 2019.

Marksman was awarded the Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity presented by the ECOWAS Youth Council on the 18th June 2019.

As a prolific entrepreneur, Dr. Marksman was inducted into the Hall of Fame of Moneywise Institute – a financial and investment school, Year 2018

He was also awarded a Professional Fellowship Doctorate Degree from the Institute of Corporate and Public Administration of Nigeria (ICPAN).

The exploits of Dr Marksman in and out of the business world earned him a slot in the Top 10 Nigerian CEOs by the Top 10 Magazine in November 2020.