A mild drama unfolded on Monday evening after Afrobeats legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2Baba, and his new wife and lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, fought publicly during a live Facebook session hosted by media personality Daddy Freeze.

The unexpected confrontation unfolded moments after 2Baba joined the live stream.

The singer appeared to be in a heated exchange with Natasha in the background. In a tense voice, he was heard saying, “Shut the f** up, you need to shut the f*** up.”

Natasha, a member of Edo State House of Assembly, fired back almost immediately, her voice audible off-camera, saying: “Is that Daddy Freeze’s? Innocent, bring that phone — let him see us together.”

Viewers then heard rustling sounds, suggesting a struggle over the phone from their end.

Amid the commotion, 2Baba said, “See what you are doing,” before the audio abruptly cut off.

With the live session spiralling into confusion, sh ow host Daddy Freeze stepped in, addressing thousands of shocked viewers, “Guys, calm down. Let’s hope there will be stability so that we will know what is going on.”

Daddy Freeze ended the live shortly after.

The chaotic moment came hours after videos surfaced online, showing 2Baba being restrained by the police following a public confrontation with Natasha at a shopping mall in the United Kingdom.

In the viral clip, Natasha was heard shouting at the singer, who was briefly detained after the incident.

Daddy Freeze initiated the live session to clarify the earlier mall altercation, but the situation escalated on the live show instead.

As of the time of filing this report, neither 2Baba nor Natasha has issued an official statement regarding the incidents.

LEADERSHIP recalls that 2Baba married Hon. Natasha Osawaru, who represents the Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, in a private traditional ceremony held on July 25, 2025, just months after publicly announcing his separation from his ex-wife of nearly 12 years, Annie Macaulay.