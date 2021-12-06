Dreamland Academy of Abia State emerged champions of the 8th edition of Dreamland/Embassy of Hungary U-19 Cup tournament after defeating Jazzy Stars FC of Jos 4-3 on penalties in the final match decided on Sunday at the Turf Arena, Abuja, to lift the trophy.

The two teams ended the regulation time 1-1 after Dreamland surrendered their early lead in the dying moment of the match.

The highlights of the five-day tournament which started on Wednesday, December 1st 2021 were presentations of Lifetime Achievements Awards to deserving persons.

Cletus Victor of Dreamland Academy was voted as the best goalkeeper of the tournament, while Kelvin Yusuf of Jamba Soccer Academy won the highest goal scorer award.

Best player of the tournament award went to Godwin Eden of Goddosky FC.

Dr Sandor Beer, Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria; Elizabeth Dios-Kovacs, Deputy Ambassador and Andras Dios, head of sports and culture project in the Embassy received Lifetime Achievements Awards for their support in promoting Dreamland/Embassy of Hungary Cup and grassroots sports in Nigeria.

A total of six talented players were selected by the European scouts who will travel next year to sign for various clubs in Hungary and other countries.