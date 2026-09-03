The Adamawa State Government has approved N2.2 billion to procure assorted fertilisers for dry-season farming across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Leader Leneke, disclosed this after the 13th State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The approval was part of about N5 billion worth of contracts and procurements approved by the State Executive Council for development projects and interventions across the state.

What They Are Saying

Leneke said the council approved N2.198 billion for the procurement of 46,300 bags of assorted fertilisers for the state’s dry-season farming.

He said the procurement was aimed at supporting farmers and sustaining agricultural production by enabling farmers to take advantage of both the rainy and dry seasons.

“The Adamawa government has approved contracts and procurements for development projects across the state worth N5 billion.”

“Mr Leader Leneke, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the approvals were made at the 13th State Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday in Yola,” the report read in part.

“He announced that the sum of N2.198 billion was also approved for the procurement of 46,300 bags of assorted fertilisers for the state’s dry-season farming.”

The commissioner also said the council approved N78.952 million for the procurement of herbicides and pesticides to support agricultural activities across the state.

The agricultural interventions are aimed at providing farmers with key inputs while supporting continued crop production beyond the rainy season.

The fertiliser approval was one of several contracts and interventions approved at the meeting, covering education, infrastructure, security and other areas.

The council also approved N1.752 billion for office blocks at the Adamawa State Post-Primary Schools Management Board in Yola, N627.696 million for roads, drainage and other internal infrastructure at the Mega Science and Technical Secondary School in Hong, and N381.656 million for consulting services for a counter-terrorism base in Madagali.

Leneke said the Hong project was part of the state’s plan to establish Mega Science and Technical Secondary Schools across the three senatorial districts.

The Madagali project is aimed at strengthening security.

The council also approved the renewal of the state’s mining licence.

Authorities were directed to intensify flood sensitisation following warnings from NiMet and NEMA.

Adamawa is among states expected to experience flooding, particularly communities along the River Benue and River Gongola.

Leneke urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and relocate to safer areas when necessary, while also urging residents to report unfamiliar persons and suspected criminals to support security agencies.

Beyond the state-level intervention, the approval comes amid broader Federal Government efforts to improve fertiliser availability and support agricultural production across the country.

Recall that in June, President Bola Tinubu said the federal government was on course to deliver a 1.1 million metric tonne fertiliser programme to farmers in 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity.

Tinubu said more than 449,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser inputs, equivalent to about 9 million bags, had been secured as of May 2026, with 10 vessels discharged or in transit.

The President attributed the progress to reforms under the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, which has been restructured under the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

Under the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (RH-FISP), the government is distributing 515,720 bags of locally produced fertiliser to 128,930 smallholder farmers across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory during the current planting season.

Tinubu said strategic contracting arrangements for fertiliser inputs generated N61.58 billion in savings in 2026.

The savings are expected to help keep fertiliser prices more affordable for farmers.

The Federal Government’s fertiliser programme and Adamawa’s latest approval both reflect efforts to provide farmers with inputs needed to sustain agricultural production.

What you should know

Nigeria has an estimated annual installed fertiliser production capacity of about 16 million metric tonnes, compared with domestic consumption of roughly 2 million metric tonnes annually.

The country’s production capacity is expected to increase further as private-sector investments expand.

Dangote Group announced plans to increase its fertiliser production capacity from 3 million tonnes per annum to 12 million tonnes as part of its broader investment programme.

Nigeria’s fertiliser exports generated N1.37 trillion in the first quarter of 2026.

Fertiliser was one of the country’s largest export earners during the period, behind crude oil and natural gas.

Adamawa’s N2.198 billion approval for 46,300 bags of assorted fertilisers is therefore part of a broader effort to support agricultural production and improve access to farm inputs.