Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on December 29, 2022, near the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the president to commission some projects.

The suspects arrested are Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya said the suspects were arrested on January 3, 2023 and Otaru sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape.

He said: “During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations: the 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A police inspector, Idris Musawas killed and two AK-47 rifles carted away in that attack;

“The 5th July, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and the 5th August, 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three Indian expatriates were kidnapped. It would be recalled that five persons including one Indian, two Policemen and two drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August, 2022.”

The DSS stated that “Otaru operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo States.”

The DSS said the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.

The Service reiterates its commitment to the safety of the nation and assured Nigerians that it is working assiduously with stakeholders including sister security agencies to tackle the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality and threats to national security.