Veteran Musician Duro Ikujenyo 𝒽𝒶𝓈 urged the younger generation of artists to produce great music that shows the diversity of Nigerian cultural heritage, if they want to last in the dynamic ᴍᴜꜱɪᴄ

Ikujenyo who was a keyboardist in Fela Kuti’s Egypt 80 band and was instrumental in training Femi and Seun Kuti on how to play the keyboard, noted that today’s musicians have what it takes to conquer their world but require professionalism, a thorough understanding of music, and possess a good grasp of their cultural heritage.

The artiste who released an album titled Divine Union recently and also celebrated his 65th birthday with a concert at the Freedom Park on September 3, said, “For young musicians who know their onions, it is imperative to know that your music is your weapon and voice and you need to invest in it and hone your craft. The African culture is deep and any artiste that understands it and utilizes it’s uniqueness, will stand out”.

Ikujenyo recently held a documentary screening and an album unveil at the Alliance Francaise, Lagos.

The documentary screening had the theme ‘Lagos, Fastest Growing City in the World and the Future of Planet Earth’ and it was produced by Angelbeth Theuretzbacher and Duro Ikujenyo.

This four-track album Divine Union is his sixth album, and featured songs as the title, Eye Je, Ibadan and Mibele.