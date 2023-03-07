Global ICT Infrastructure provider, Huawei Technologies has debunked a media report alleging that it has concluded plans to sue the federal government in London over a $304 million e-customs project over moves by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to award the concession agreement to another company.

Huawei Technologies is one of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) partners in the disputed $304 million e-Customs project.

In a statement yesterday, the director of Public Relations of Huawei, Kelvin Yang explained that the company has no intention of suing the Nigerian government over the matter adding that Huawei remains committed to its long-term partnership with Nigeria and will continue exploring opportunities to support its technological development.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a news story with the headline “$176b Revenue at Risk as Huawei moves to sue FG in London over $304M e-customs project” published on Monday, March 6, 2023. It is essential to state that Huawei Technologies Nigeria Limited is the technical partner in the e-custom project. As the technical partner, our role is to support the project with our technical expertise to improve the digitalization of the customs process. As a global technology leader, Huawei has always been committed to partnering with governments, businesses, and communities around the world to drive innovation and foster sustainable growth”.

Yang noted that Huawei believes that technology can play a transformative role in improving people’s lives and helping countries achieve their development goals adding that the company is committed to working with the Nigerian government and other partners in the country to advance the digital transformation agenda and unlock new opportunities for economic growth and social development.

Huawei remains committed to transparency and open communication with all its stakeholders and will continue to provide accurate and timely information to the public as appropriate. We urge media outlets to exercise caution and verify their sources before publishing news related to Huawei or any other company, as false or misleading news can have serious consequences, including damaging the reputation of companies and harming their relationships with partners and customers. Huawei looks forward to continuing its partnership with the Nigerian government and contributing to the country’s digital transformation journey”, he added.