Ebonyi Govt Lauds Police Action On Sit-At-Home Enforcers

The Ebonyi State government yesterday commended the state police command on the arrest of a 15-member gang which terrorised residents of the state on Tuesday, trying to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order.

In a statement signed by the commissioner for information and state orientation, Mr. Jude Okpor, the government said it was disturbing that the peaceful atmosphere which had pervaded the state was disrupted for the first time under the present administration.

Gunmen had carried out wanton attacks on some innocent residents conducting their lawful businesses at Ishieke market junction, Ahia Ofu and Ukwuagba market in Ngbo on the outskirts of the Abakaliki and Ohaukwu local government areas of the state.

Mr. Okpor expressed happiness that no life was lost during the encounter but expressed sadness over the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

“Most worrisome was the fear instilled on innocent people in other parts of Abakaliki and beyond the state by the evil actions of the said hoodlums.

“The Ebonyi State government is therefore pleased and satisfied with the spontaneous response of the men and officers of the police and indeed, sister security agencies in the state.