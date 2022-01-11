Ebonyi State government and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state yesterday engaged in a war of words over the alleged abduction and detention of the publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon Nwoba Chika Nwoba.

Hon Nwoba according to the state chairman of the PDP, Mr Tochukwu Okorie was abducted by some hoodlums along the Ahia Ofoo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Express Road, but was rescued by the anti-kidnapping squad of the Ebonyi State Police Command.

Okorie accused operatives of the state command of Ebubeagu Security Network of being responsible for the abduction adding that Nwoba was accosted and abducted while in a car with the state deputy chairman of the party, Ifeanyi Nworie, a lawyer.

He said it took the quick intervention of men of the police command to rescue the publicity secretary and expressed regret that rather than arrest the abductors, Nwoba was taken to the police headquarters and detained till now.

He stated that rather than arrest the abductors, Nwoba is being accused adding that there are plots to arraign him on frivolous charges and detain him in prison.

The party chairman called on the attorney general of the federation, Mr Abubakar Malami and the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno to take judicial notice of what is happening in the state.

“We want to warn that no individual has a monopoly of violence, we are being pushed to the wall,” he said.

In a swift reaction, the state government said Nwoba has been on the list of those spreading fake news in the state.

The special security consultant to the state government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha stated this while reacting to the PDP allegations.

“The Ebonyi State law establishing EbubeAgu provides that the security outfit can arrest and handover to the police. They have been seen doing that on more than two occasions. This boy called Chika Nwoba has been on the list of those to come and answer for fake news,” he said.

He insisted that there is a law on fake news in the state adding that Nwoba was arrested and handed over to the police to answer for fake news.

“Why would somebody say it is an abduction? Security operatives operate based on intel. And when the information got to them, they said they had seen him. There was an uprising in the location he was. Some say it was an abduction and not abduction.

“While a team of Ebubeagu was on patrol, they saw them. Chika Nwoba was there and he was picked. Knowing that he was a member of an opposition political party, Ebubeagu did their job professionally by arresting him and handing him over to the police. Police have commenced an investigation on the matter,” he added.