It is becoming embarrassingly common for Nigerians to be fed with the disturbing lack of synergy among government agencies and their key operators. On a regular basis, the people are forced to dwell on excuses for ineptitude by those who are expected to deliver quality public service. The most recent is the widely reported angry outbursts by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, over who should be blamed for the lethargy in the prosecution of high profile, politically- exposed corrupt persons.

Malami had put the blame squarely on the door steps of the judiciary when he alleged that it should be held responsible for delays in the trial and delivery of judgements on corruption cases involving politically- exposed individuals.

The office of the CJN will not accept that buck-passing intended to make it look bad among right thinking members of the public. Justice Muhammad, in his own reaction, insisted that the federal government and its relevant agencies are to be blamed for this situation because of their penchant for conducting shoddy investigations before rushing to court to file charges.

As if this altercation between these two prominent offices has not gone bad enough, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, threw his hat in the ring when he accused the Supreme Court of exceeding constitutional limits in election matters. He cited the case of what happened to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state and conveniently overlooked the injustice that was done to the people of Imo state from which his party benefitted.

The worrying prospect in this dance of the macabre is that the people’s thirst for justice is ignored as this unfortunate powerplay persists. The issue here is corruption in very high places. Politically- exposed people loot the treasury, make away with resources meant for providing economic and social services and all that is of interest to the government and its officials is whose job it is to bring the thieves to deserved justice. In the few cases that they were caught, justice that the people craved for suffered a deadly blow because the agencies of government put in charge of ensuring that the greater good is done decide, sadly, in our opinion, to make themselves the issue. In the final analysis, the worm in the apple continues to feed fat and grow even bigger.

We are persuaded by the inadmissibility of this anomaly to recall the face-off between the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the days of Ibrahim Magu which raged to the point that the Attorney- General, on two occasions, petitioned the Senate and denied Magu confirmation until he was forced out of office on corruption charges. Or, for that matter, the stand-off between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Police Service Commission over recruitment processes that ended in court.

The intriguing aspect of this whole drama playing out in the public space is that all the parties involved share the same political ideology. Or, at least, that is what the public is made to believe. It is clearly a case of a house divided against itself. In the ensuing confusion, power blocs and influence peddlers emerge all claiming superiority at the expense of the overall public good. The tragedy of the situation is that there seems to be no one authority interested in calling the house to order.

Back to the main subject of this editorial, the blame game between the Attorney General of the Federation and the CJN. It is obvious that shoddy investigations by security agencies and their conniving law officers have severally led to the failure of criminal justice delivery in the country. Many cases are lost on technical grounds or for lack of evidence. That has been the case over time to the point that it is explained away as corruption fighting back. Whatever that means.

The judiciary has had its own fair share of corruptive influence resulting in justice going to the highest bidder. The supposed last hope for the common man has since become the scourge of the poor and the down-trodden. The Temple of Justice that it is meant to be by those who designed the system has since turned to the Augean Stables waiting for a Heracles who may be long in coming if we are to rely on those presently in charge.

In our considered opinion, what Nigerians need urgently is an efficient justice delivery system that will punish politicians and anyone else who betrays public trust. It is sad enough that the roads are bad, the school system is collapsing, there no jobs for the teeming jobless and the health sector is deteriorating all because some few light-fingered persons found their way into public office. It will be adding insult into a festering sore if all those in charge of bringing them to justice can do, in the circumstance, is to dance naked in the public pretending to get the people amused.