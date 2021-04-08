BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

Defending Champions in the female volleyball event, Team Delta yesterday trashed their Plateau State counterparts 3-0 in their opening match of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Edo 2020 Games.

The Plateau girls started with optimism when they led their 9:4 before the defending champions Delta changed the tide and took the lead to end the first set 25: 19.

In the second set, the Delta girls continued from where they stopped in the first set as they increased their hostility against their opponent winning the set 25:14.

The winning momentum increased as the Plateau girls got frustrated to the point of missing their services which the Delta girls capitalised on to win the final set 25:13.

Speaking after the match, head coach of Delta team, Tina Azomani, expressed satisfaction with the players’ performance which she said was as a result of adequate preparation.

“We are optimistic that by the grace of God, we will still emerge champions” she said.

On her part, head coach Plateau team, Rakiya Mohammed, said she is not disappointed with the performance of her players.

“Delta State star players including professionals, so playing against them was not going to be easy but we did our best and hoped to improve upon it,” she stated.

Meanwhile in the male category, Ondo State beat Kano State 3-1in the opener game. The first set ended with a slim margin of 25:23 while the second set ended 25:20 all in favour of the Ondo players.

The Kano players came back strong in the 3rd set, winning 22:25 but the Ondo players corrected their mistakes and won the 4th set 25:17.