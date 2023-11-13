As political parties in Edo State geared up for the 2024 governorship election exercise particularly the primaries, a socio-political organisation, Esan Alliance Movement (EAM), on Monday, said the Senator representing Edo Central in the National Assembly, Monday Okpebholo’s community and senatorial development initiatives would be replicated if he becomes the next governor of the State come 2024.

The group, in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, noted that the interest of the federal lawmaker to vie for the number one seat of power in the state would address infrastructural deficit and make life more meaningful for the people of the state.

Coordinator of the group, Samson Okoduwa, and Secretary, Imade Osagie, while appealing to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to harken to the voice of the people of Edo Central senatorial district, sought support for the zone in producing Governor Andrew Obaseki’s successor in 2024.

While expressing optimism that APC was poised to produce the next governor, they said the party must ensure that a candidate that is popular, compassionate, capable and acceptable to the people of the state must be fielded for the election.

“Our support for Senator Okpebholo popularly called ‘Akpakomiza’ is anchored on the fact that the federal lawmaker has shown commitment and capacity by embarking on laudable projects that have touched the lives of people of his constituency.

“His projects and programs in Edo Central before his election as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in February 2023 demonstrate his dedication to the well-being and development of the region.

“His multi-faceted approach, covering water supply, education, security, social sector, road construction, and electricity, reflects a comprehensive vision for community growth and empowerment.

“We are convinced that if given the opportunity to serve as governor of the state he will definitely change the narratives for the better,” they stated.