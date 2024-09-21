Traders at the New Benin Market defied the police’s movement restriction order on Saturday morning to carry out brisk business transactions as the Edo State governorship election got underway.

Despite the official restriction emplaced and aimed at ensuring a smooth electoral process, the market buzzed with activities as early as 7am, with traders setting up makeshift stalls along the main roads, selling their goods to eager buyers.

Ironically, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), which had announced a strict movement restriction from 6 am to 6pm on Election Day, were present along the roads leading to the market. However, their presence did little to deter residents and traders from engaging in early morning sales, with many stopping to make last-minute purchases before heading to their polling booths.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAA), Mrs. Grace Omonuwa, a vegetable vendor at the market, emphasised the importance of her livelihood despite the ongoing election. “Elections may be important, but so is our livelihood,” she said, explaining why she was at the market.

Similarly, Mrs. Ngozi Eze, a shopper at the market, noted that she needed to buy essential items before participating in the voting process. “I need to buy some food before I go vote,” she said while making her way through the busy market.

Recall that the Police, during a press briefing on Friday, had reiterated that the restriction of movement was crucial to maintaining order and security during the election.

LEADERSHIP reports that three governorship candidates are front-runners in the election. They include Asue Ighodalo of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Barr. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).