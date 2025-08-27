​As Edo State marks its 34th anniversary, Governor Monday Okpebholo has congratulated all Edo people, both at home and in the diaspora.

The Governor described the indomitable spirit of the people of Edo State as unique and irreplaceable.

​Okpebholo, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, reflected on the journey of the State since its creation on August 27, 1991.

He paid tribute to the founding fathers and past leaders of the State, whose vision and sacrifices laid the groundwork for the progress the State has achieved.

​

“Today, we celebrate 34 years of our existence as a state,” Governor Okpebholo said. “This is not just a celebration of a date, but a moment to reflect on our journey, acknowledge our achievements, and recommit ourselves to the vision of a prosperous and developed Edo State.”

​The Governor highlighted the significant strides made in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development.

He noted that while there have been challenges, the state has consistently moved forward, driven by the collective determination of its people.

​”As we look back at the past 34 years, we have every reason to be proud,” he added. “From the ancient kingdom of Benin, a legacy of art, culture, and governance has been passed down through generations. We have built on this foundation, and today, Edo State stands as a beacon of progress and potential.”

​Okpebholo called for greater unity among all residents, regardless of their ethnic or political affiliations, emphasising that the future of the state depends on the ability of its people to work together towards common goals.

​

“The task of building the Edo of our dreams is a collective responsibility,” he stated.

He called on every Edo son and daughter to join hands with his administration in the ongoing efforts to transform the state.

“Let us put aside our differences and focus on what unites us: our shared desire for a better and more prosperous Edo State,” he said.