A group under the aegis of United 4 Greater Edo has appealed to the people of Edo State that for their shared prosperity, they should support the aspiration of Hon. Dennis Idahosa to become the next governor of the State come 2024.

The group particularly noted that the representative of Ovia federal constituency at the National Assembly (NASS) has demonstrated capacity to govern the state if given the opportunity.

In a statement by the convener of the group, Abel Aigbondion, it called for the rejection of any aspirant or candidate from the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While commending Idahosa over his performance in Ovia federal constituency within the last four years, the group promised to canvass support for his governorship aspiration across the nooks and crannies of Edo State.

According to the Aigbondion, “We are very much impressed with what he has been able to achieve in Ovia within a limited period and urged him to continue in that direction.

“While Ovia people remain the beneficiaries of Idahosa’s magic wand, we, however, want the generality of people of the state to be part of Idahosa school of politics of good governance.

“What we are saying in essence is that we are supporting him and also calling on the people to do same so that he can replicate same thing he has done in Ovia to the state.

“Idahosa is not only young and hard working, he has shown that what truly matters to him is the happiness of his people and that is exactly the kind of governor we should desire come 2024.”