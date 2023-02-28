The incumbent member representing Ovia federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo), has attributed his reelection victory to the people’s resolve to continue with the progressive governance the federal constituency has enjoyed within the past three years.

The lawmaker stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City on Monday.

Idahosa scored 19,851 votes to beat Ms Omosede Igbinedion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dr Osayuki Asemota of Labour Party (LP) who scored18,396 and 17,608 votes respectively.

The lawmaker, who is the House Committee Chairman on Legislative Compliance, however, said that he was humbled with the people’s resolve to resist plans of the enemies to subvert mandate of the people.

According to him, “We must all first of all understand that the vcitory is not mine alone for the taken, we have all worked day and night to see this victory happens.

“I am especially humbled with the role we all played when enemies of Ovia tried to change our mandate; we all stood and defended our votes even with the threat of guns.”

While noting that the gesture would not be taken for granted, he appealed for their continual support and prayers.

“The job is not done yet even though victory has been achieved. The ultimate victory lies in our resolve to continue with the development trajectory Ovia has witnessed in the last three years.

“Our children need more classrooms for effective learning, many of our communities need water, electricity, there is need for more empowerment for our youths and women.

“We need to continue in this line of duty that we have all signed for a better Ovia and I want to charge us all to continually support ourselves for the ultimate aim of a better Ovia,” Idahosa stated.