Edo Local Gov’t Chairmanship Candidate Tasks EDSIEC On Credible Poll

As political parties in Edo State intensify campaigns ahead of the September 2, 2023 local government council elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for Ovia South-West Local Government Area, Thompson Ogiemwonyi, Tuesday, appealed to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to ensure a level playing ground for all parties in the exercise.

Ogiemwonyi said that in order to achieve a credible election, there has to be a free and fair process from the Electoral Commission for all participating parties in the elections.

He said APC has campaigned and was still campaigning round the nooks and crannies of all the wards in local government area and was sure of victory if the election was devoid of manipulation by the electoral umpire.

The APC chairmanship hopeful said his interest to take over the helm of affairs at the local government council was informed by the need to provide the dividends of democracy at the grassroot level, noting that Ovia South-West was in dire need of urgent intervention in terms of rapid development.

He said, “As a party and candidate, all we are asking for is that the process be fair. If the process is fair given what the APC stand for, given what we have been able to demonstrate in the previous elections, we are confident that APC will emerge the winner not only only in Ovia South-West but in all the local governments in the state.

“I’m confident of winning because I have campaigned in all the 10 wards in Ovia South-West local government and hope that with an unbiased EDSIEC in place, the APC will sweep the votes.”

Ogiewonyi added that if elected the council chairman, Ovia South-West local government area will witness transformation in the areas of education, healthcare, rural road construction, agriculture, and provision of security.