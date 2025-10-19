Despite the position of the Edo State government that the ongoing warning strike of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) was ill-conceived, the workers, on Sunday, vowed to continue the strike action which started midnight on Friday.

The union, in a statement by its State Chairman, Comrade Osagie Ogbeide and Secretary, Barivure Kpakol, last week, said a 14-day ultimatum given to the state government expired last Thursday with the government not showing commitment to their demands, hence it directed all members to withdraw their services “with immediate effect in all State and Local Government Areas health facilities until the State Government demonstrates genuine commitment and takes concrete actions towards addressing the Union’s outstanding demands for its members.”

But, the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, has frowned at the strike action, alleging that it was being orchestrated by some of the Union leaders for their selfish interests.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said the government had been involved in negotiations on the issues they raised and viewed the strike as “ill-timed, unpatriotic, and wholly unjustified, especially coming at a time when meaningful negotiations between the Union and the Government are ongoing.”

The statement said a meeting to continue the negotiation with the state government had already been scheduled for Monday, adding that the issues raised by the Union were largely inherited from the past administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Among the demands of the Union is the renovation of the Doctors’ Quarters, which is already receiving the attention of the State Government, alongside other welfare-related matters.

“It is therefore shocking and disappointing that the leadership of the union would hastily declare a strike, claiming Government insensitivity, when, in fact, the present administration has demonstrated open-mindedness, good faith, and a proactive resolve to improve the health sector.

“This abrupt decision by the Union leadership does not only undermine ongoing dialogue but also exposes a lack of sincerity and respect for the negotiation process.

“The Edo State Government finds no merit in the call for this strike. The action appears driven by ulterior motives and extra financial demands known only to a few individuals in the Union’s leadership, to the detriment of the general membership.

“Failure to yield to these unlawful financial demands from officials of the State Government by a few greedy members of the leadership of the Union, birthed this ill-conceived industrial action,” the state government said.

The governor said the strike has placed the lives of poor and helpless Edo citizens especially those in need of urgent medical attention at risk and that that the action amounted to the betrayal of the Hippocratic Oath of the medical profession which places the preservation of human life above all else.