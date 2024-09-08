A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Hon. Ross Agazuma has narrated how he miraculously escaped from kidnappers on Lagos-Benin highway.

Agazuma, who is also the President of Youth Leaders For African Democracy, narrated his ordeals before newsmen in Benin.

He explained that after the flight he booked was cancelled, he rushed to one of the transport companies to charter a vehicle to Benin to attend PDP functions in Benin and Ubiaja on August 29, but unfortunately he was waylaid on the Ijebu-Ode axis of the road where his valuables were carted away.

He narrated, “I was to board a flight from Lagos to Benin but the flight was cancelled. I therefore dashed to the park to see what I can do. I went to the park of one of the transport companies where I chartered a vehicle that could take me to Benin. Immediately after the toll gate at Ijebu-Ode, the driver said he noticed some unusual movement around the environment, so he decided to reverse in the middle of the road to pass through the other lane.

“As he was trying to reverse, a lot of people came out from the bush and rounded up the car. They were all armed. Immediately, they shot the driver. As he was shot, they came to grab me. Meanwhile they had taken away all my belongings. The driver then escaped while they still held me.

“They tried everything to push me forcefully into the bush but I resisted them. They even threatened to shoot me, but I kept calling on Jesus. So, along the line, we kept dragging, and they threatened to shoot me but they didn’t, instead they were using the balton of the gun to hit me.

“As we were dragging, suddenly a power just came from nowhere and I overpowered them and ran away. So, as I was running, I saw a patrol van of the Nigerian Army.

“As they saw me running, they threatened to shoot me, because they suspected I am an armed robber, but I quickly shouted that I am not an armed robber, and that I was just being robbed. That was how they stopped, put me in their van, allowing me to stabilise.”