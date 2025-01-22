Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has signed two significant Bills into law, marking a new phase in the State’s Judiciary and oil sector governance.

The first Bill raises the retirement age for Magistrates in the State from 60 to 65 years.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, on Wednesday, said the legislative move aims to enhance the efficiency and experience of the judiciary by allowing seasoned Magistrates to serve longer, thereby improving the administration of justice in the State.

In another development, Governor Okpebholo has assented to another Bill that increases the number of members of the State’s oil agency.

The expansion is expected to improve governance, representation, and operational efficiency within the agency, ensuring better management of the State’s oil resources and fostering economic growth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening institutions that drive justice and economic development.

He emphasised that the legislative actions aligned with the State’s vision of enhancing judicial integrity and optimising the benefits of its natural resources for the people of Edo State.

The assented Bills are expected to take immediate effect, with relevant stakeholders expressing optimism about their potential impacts on governance and service delivery in the State.