The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has commended the performance of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) under the leadership of the Comproller-General Wale Adeniyi.

Edun specifically commended the Service for its pivotal role in boosting Nigeria’s economic recovery, as the federal government sets a ₦49trn expenditure target for 2025 fiscal year.

The finance minister highlighted the NCS’s importance during the 61st quarterly board meeting of the agency held at the Customs House, Maitama, Abuja.

The meeting followed President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the proposed 2025 budget to the National Assembly, tagged ‘A Budget of Restoration’.

The budget projects ₦35 trillion in revenue, with the NCS expected to play a critical role. Speaking further on the NCS’s performance, Edun disclosed that the agency had generated over ₦5 trillion by November 2024.

“The NCS and other revenue bodies have performed remarkably well,” he said, linking the success to reforms introduced by President Tinubu.

The minister further revealed that the government plans to secure concessionary loans, grants, and development support to fund the remaining ₦13tn.

Edun also noted that the board reviewed the NCS’s 2024 achievements, approving the recruitment of 3,927 officers and granting special promotions to top-performing personnel to bridge gaps and enhance trade facilitation

“The NCS has excelled in suppressing smuggling and fostering trade, crucial for growth and job creation,” he added.

Edun concluded by urging Customs officers to remain committed to national goals, emphasising the agency’s role in poverty reduction and economic growth.