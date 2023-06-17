EeZee Concept’s Ajeh Renders Soulful Worship In ‘Dwelling In Your Presence’

Talented singer and EeZee Conceptz’s signee, Duoye Ajeh has released a new single titled, ‘Dwelling in your Presence’.

The melody of new song has both harmony and depth, which puts the listener in a heightened mood of reverence and worship to God. The gospel artiste who describes himself as a ‘true worshipper’ said he was inspired to record the song during a seminar with other musicians. “I had an opportunity to talk to other musicians at a seminar/training, and after the session, we just started worshiping and ministering to God. Then the lyrics of the song dropped in my heart, and I started singing them instantly. The whole song practically came to me instantly,” he said.

He noted that starting off his solo career and featuring American singer, Todd Dulaney, in his first song titled ‘Awamaridi’ was a big break for him and his pastors, Biodun and Modele Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assemb