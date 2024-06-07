Ad

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested eleven persons and impounded eight truckloads of assorted minerals for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Ilorin, Kwara State

The suspects include Ibrahim Gambo, Hakeem Saka, Ahmad Muktar, Sulaiman Ibrahim, Ibrahim Muhammad, Jamiu Mustapha, Rabiu Musa, Aisha Muham, Abdulwasiu Hannafi, Qudus Olalere and Babatunde Hakeem.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, May 5, 2024, upon credible intelligence at different locations in Ogbomosho, Oyo State while conveying assorted solid minerals suspected to be marble stone, white powder, lithium, lepidolite to undisclosed destinations without lawful authority.

EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale who disclosed this in a statement said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of ongoing investigations.