Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested two suspected fraudsters, Konne Israel Barieeba and Osuji Miracle Obieze, for obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N768,585, 00.00.

Advertisements





The suspects, alongside Obialor Christian Worenwu (now at large), allegedly approached an investment company, Luxury Gold, for an investment loan facility.

Subsequently, the sum of N110,000, 000.00 was paid into the GTBank account of Barieeba, while the sum of N255,000, 000.00 was paid into the First City Monument Bank account of Obieze.

The third suspect, Worenwu, who is at large, also received the sum of N403,585, 000.00 in his GTBank account.

The petitioner also alleged that the loans were to be repaid sometime in March, 2021.

However, all efforts by the petitioner to make the suspects repay the loans granted them proved abortive.

Advertisements

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said investigations revealed that the suspects, who were arrested sometime in June 2021, diverted the money obtained from Luxury Gold for their personal use and also bought cars, jewelry and landed properties.

Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, diamond jewelry, two laptop computers, iphone devices, two Apple Macbooks and other mobile devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also recovered from the suspects are landed properties purchased with alleged proceeds of crime.

The anti-graft agency added that the suspects will soon be charged to court.