Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Gashua local government area of Yobe State.

They were arrested in a sting operation on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at different locations within Gashua town, following credible intelligence on their involvement in computer-related crimes.

Items recovered from them included seven motorcycles, one Mercedes Benz car, 55 phones and laptops, as well as playstation 5 (PS5), and playstation 4 (PS4) consoles, respectively.

Intelligence available to the Commission linked the suspects with various forms of internet-related fraud.

The anti-graft agency added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.