Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 59 suspected Internet fraudsters in Abuja and Oyo State.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said nine of the suspects were arrested at Gwagwalada New Layout area of Abuja, FCT; 50 others were arrested at Alaro Sango, Agbaje Ijokoro, and

Apete Aladura areas of Ibadan, Oyo State following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The nine suspects arrested in Abuja are Teddy Agbam, Abdullahi Abdulsamad, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed, Ehije Miracle Julious, John Amajeh Stephen, Okorie Kalu Udo, Abrebor Promise, Abdulazeez Amin and Habib Abdulateef.