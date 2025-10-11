Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced investigations of two travellers arrested by operatives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for allegedly failing to declare the sums of $6,180 and £53,415 cash in their possession.

The suspects, Mamud Nasidi and Yahaya Nasidi, were intercepted during a routine check on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Upon arrest, the suspects, who were scheduled to travel to Abuja, after arriving the country from Dubai enroute Addis Ababa, were immediately handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS), who subsequently handed them over to the Commission for further investigations and prosecution.

Also found on the suspects were three mobile phones.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said the suspects and the exhibits were received by CSE Margaret Lamai on behalf of the acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Ahmed Ghali.