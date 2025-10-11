The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has demanded that Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, withdraw his comment that he (Umahi) was “dancing around figures” when he appeared on Arise News Channel’s breakfast show or the governor should come forward for a debate on engineering practice, particularly road construction.

Advertisement

Recall that the Minister had a face-off with Arise News anchor, Rufai Oseni, when he appeared on The Morning Show programme to provide clarity on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project.

Rufai demanded to know the cost of the road per kilometre, a development that triggered confrontation on live broadcast.

Advertisement

Governor Makinde, commenting on the development days later, accused the minister of dancing around figures when asked to give a breakdown of the project cost on national TV.

However, responding on Saturday while inspecting the reconstruction of Keffi Bridge and the Keffi-Oweto-Otukpo Road, Umahi demanded a retraction of the comments made by the Oyo State governor.

The Minister said: “When I heard what somebody, my brother and friend Governor Makinde, the governor of Oyo State said. I don’t want to join issues with him. I think he is an Engineer, an electrician, they called it elect-elect, this is road construction, elect-elect no reach there. I’m his senior in governance and his senior in engineering practice and so anything he doesn’t understand, he should call me and ask and I will not join issues because I have respect for our governors. I have respect for him as my friend and brother, but he should withdraw the word that I am dancing around. I never danced around and if he insists, he should come for debate, that is very important.”

“There is no ambiguity in cost per kilometer but I am teaching them that cost per kilometer could be divided into estimated cost, which has element of variance and average cost, which is definitive. That is what it is.” he added.

Speaking further, the Minister said the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) programme on who is a professor has affirmed his title of a ‘Professor of Engineering in Practice’.

He said, “So also is when somebody that is dangling without knowledge going to ask AI what is the difference between cost per kilometer and average cost. I’m happy that AI told him what I told him. I’m happy that NUC programme on who is a professor also made me right. You can become a Professor by the reason of your practice and I think God has made me one when it comes to practical. Field engineering programme, that is what it is, you can’t take it back,” Umahi stated.