The operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arrested 55 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP reports that officers of the commission had between September 3 and 6, 2024, arrested about 100 persons suspected to be internet fraudsters at different locations in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The latest arrest, which involved mostly young men of school-age, was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday following credible intelligence on the rising activities of fraudsters inflicting pain and sorrow on innocent citizens through fraudulent schemes in the area.

Items recovered from the suspects included nine exotic cars and two bikes suspected to be from proceeds of crime, laptop computers and smart phones used in perpetrating the illicit trade as well as assorted charms.

A statement from the EFCC media unit said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.