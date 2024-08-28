The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged the National Assembly to pass a law that would enhance the whistle-blower policy and safeguard the public from criminal retaliation.

Olukoyede made this call on Tuesday while speaking “Lawyers in the spotlight: Essential anti-money laundering considerations for the legal profession” at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Lagos.

He said one of the policy’s challenges is potential whistle-blowers’ fear of negative repercussions. Still, if the law is enacted, it will make it mandatory for law enforcement agencies to protect them.

The EFCC boss also tasked lawyers not to indulge in activities that encourage people to commit crimes.

Olukoyede said, “Don’t try to protect suspected criminals, people who must have committed financial crimes. So, if you know where, who, or whatever we are looking for, you must bring that person to the open, and we will do our part.

Speaking on the complaints that cases being handled by the anti-graft agency are taking too long, he stressed that the EFCC will ensure that cases are prosecuted no matter how long it takes, with strict adherence to the law.

He noted that their responsibility and mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, adding that the job is for the body and all law enforcement agencies.

The EFCC boss stated, “My responsibility and mandate are to investigate and prosecute financial crimes. It’s one of our most important priorities.

“We are saying this in the interest of our practice; if we do the right thing and train our system, all these security bodies won’t harass anyone,” he said.

Olukoyede further urged lawyers to perform their civic responsibilities as Nigerians. He highlighted the importance of mutual respect between lawyers and the EFCC, calling for dignity in how legal professionals and law enforcement agents handle their roles.

He committed to respectfully and fairly treating every individual interacting with the EFCC, whether suspects or legal practitioners.

“We are all Nigerians. Before becoming a lawyer, you must perform. Being a lawyer does not exempt you from civic responsibilities; comply and do the right thing.

“Under my watch, everyone that comes to the EFCC will be treated with dignity, regardless of the circumstances,” he said.

He announced plans to develop necessary infrastructures and provide expertise for practical case analysis and examination, reiterating collaboration between the body, United Nations Hospice, and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, stated that even though they might be required to be involved in their client’s business, it must only include transactions within the threshold allowed under the Money Laundering Act.

He further called for more collaboration with the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to fight corruption.

In his contribution to the section, Human Rights lawyer Chief Mike Ezekhome advised the EFCC to adopt the Western standard of investigation by conducting proper investigations before making any arrests and publicising them in the media.