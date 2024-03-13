Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has increased the charges against Abiodun Agbele, the associate of the former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose from 11 to 24.

The EFCC had in 2016 arraigned Agbele, alongside a former minister of state for defence, Musliu Obanikoro; Sylvan Mcnamara Limited; Lt. A.O Adewale; Tunde Oshinowo and Olalekan Ogunseye (all at large) at a Federal High Court in Abuja on 11 charges of money laundering to the tune of N1. 219billion.

The money is part of N4.7bn allegedly transferred from an account belonging to the Office of the National Security Adviser in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In the amended charges, Agbele, Sylvan Mcnamara Limited, De Privateer Ltd, and Spotless Investment Limited were joined as the first to fourth defendants.

The EFCC accused Agbele of indirectly accepting N1.219bn cash through an official of Zenith Bank in Akure from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro on behalf of Ayo Fayose in June 2014 without going through a financial institution.

According to the EFCC the accused committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011(As Amended) and punishable under Section 1503) of the same Act.

The EFCC also accused Agbele of aiding De Privateer to commit an offence to take possession of N200m which formed part of N1.219bn, a proceed of money laundering on behalf of Ayo Fayose contrary to section 18(A) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 18 of the same act.

When the charges were read to him during the proceedings yesterday, he pleaded not guilty.

At the resumed trial, a former Central Bank of Nigeria official, Aliyu Mukadas had while being led in evidence by counsel for the EFCC, Wahab Shittu ( SAN) told the court that a total sum of N4.15bn was paid to Sylvan Mcnamara Limited‘s account.

At the proceedings in November 2023, a former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, while giving evidence in the court stated that Sylvan Mcnamara Ltd‘s account „ was created to deal with the issue of Boko Haram in Lagos, the account was created by Taiwo Kareem and was used for the purpose of disbursing funds for election.”

Mukadas stated that money was paid in tranches to the company‘s Diamond Bank account.