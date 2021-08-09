The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NIPC), Mrs. Yewande Sadiku, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A source in the EFCC, who confirmed this to LEADERSHIP on Monday, said Sadiku, who arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency at about 11am on Monday, August 9, 2021 is being grilled by a team of operatives of the Commission over wide ranging corruption issues.

The source said the NIPC boss is being questioned for abuse of office, bordering largely on contract fraud running into several millions of naira and unearned frivolous allowances.

As of the time of filing this report, she has spent over nine hours with the interrogators.

“She is cooperating and has volunteered statement but there is still a lot of grounds to be covered,” the source added.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Sadiku’s presence in the commission but declined further comment.