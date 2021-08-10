Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the forfeiture of the sums of N196.741 million and N7.054 million in bank accounts; two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz E500 and a Toyota Hilux 2020 and five-bedroom duplex situated at Ibrahim Eleto Street, Osopa London, Lekki, Lagos from two fraudsters.

The two vehicles are valued at N30 million while the three duplexes are valued at N230 million.

The forfeiture came after two Nigerian fraudsters, Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru gave up the assets as they could not give satisfactory explanation of the funds and property linked to them.

Other property forfeited by them are a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex situated at Ologolo, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos and another four-bedroom semi-detached duplex in Southern View Estate, Mayor Court, Chevron Alternative Road, Lekki, Lagos.

They confessed to involvement in cybercrime. Bakare, 27, an indigene of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State claimed his forte is business email compromise, and that he had hacked into different companies outside the shores of Nigeria.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said “the scammers had been successful in their ignoble trade, earning a cumulative sum of $1million USD from victims including three foreign airlines through business email compromise fraud.

They laundered the proceeds of crime in acquiring properties including real estate and luxury vehicles.

They pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charges preferred against them.

Delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo noted that the action of the defendants was “responsible for giving Nigeria a bad image globally, whereby the average Nigerian is looked upon as being untrustworthy and fraudulent”.

She convicted and sentenced Bakare, to three years imprisonment on counts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, with the option of fine of N3 million.

The judge also convicted and sentenced Sikiru, to three years imprisonment on counts 1 and 5 with an option of fine of N1 million.

Justice Taiwo also held that all the properties and funds recovered from the first defendant be forfeited to the federal government.