The federal government has declared Monday, October 10, 2022 as public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made this declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Muslims both at home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

Aregbesola, in a statement signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues and which the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) exemplified, as doing so would guarantee peace, security and harmony in the country.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

He said, “As the indisputable leader of our race, we must demonstrate responsible leadership in Africa.”

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, he urged all Nigerians, and the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hardwork and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of their faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity but join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.

He urged Nigerians to be security conscious, asking them to report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency and through the N-Alert App on Android and IOS phones, saying “when you see something do N-Alert, as this would elicit prompt response from security agents.”

The minister, therefore, wished all Muslims a happy celebration and Nigerians a happy holiday.