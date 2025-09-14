Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has said that the October 27 governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will form the foundation for the 2026 governorship and 2027 presidential elections.

The governor also called on every member of the party in the state to consider themselves one big family, urging that no member of the party should be castigated or bullied by virtue of the governorship aspirants they are supporting ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship poll in the state.

Speaking at an Ekiti APC stakeholders meeting held in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the state, Oyebanji expressed optimism that the jinx of single term tenure that has bedeviled the state will be shattered in order to bring about more decisive development in the state.

Expressing appreciation to the stakeholders and other party members, the governor reiterated his commitment to the cohesion of all stakeholders, noting that he would continue to cement good relationships that will always make the party a bridge for all through inclusivity and aggressive developmental strides of his administration.

At the meeting APC leaders and stakeholders in the state reaffirmed their endorsement of the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji for second term in office, stressing the need for the continuation of the good works of both President Tinubu at the national level and Governor Oyebanji in Ekiti.

The meeting had in attendance two former governors of the state, Chief Niyi Adebayo and Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye and other members of the National Assembly, State House of Assembly, local government chairmen and other stakeholders in the party.

According to Oyebanji, “ We are one big family and we should see ourselves as one. Let everyone pursue his or her aspirations without any form of molestation. We will all work together for victory in the general election. “ .

While assuring that his government will continually key into the federal government Renew Hope Agenda of President Tinubu added that the economic policies of the President has helped his administration to meet the yearnings of the people in terms of tangible development .

He added that his government has not taken any loan to fund capital projects as he also assured that the status quo will remain during his second term in office.

In their separate remarks at the meeting, former Governors Adebayo, and Fayemi charged party members not to be complacent in the build up to next year’s governorship election. They stressed the need to carry everyone along towards ensuring decisive success at all subsequent elections in the state.

Dr Fayemi told the excited crowd of leaders at the meeting that he remained a bonafide member of APC assuring of his unalloyed commitment to the progress of the party. He added that he would do everything within his power to ensure the success of the party and Governor Oyebanji in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of APC in the state, Barr. Olusola Elesin disclosed that the meeting was aimed at reviewing the activities of the party towards the forthcoming primary election and to strengthen the unity of the party towards future elections.