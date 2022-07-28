The federal ministry of education in collaboration with the World Bank has trained Monitoring and Evaluation Officers as well as Innovation Grant Officers on the success of Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project in Ekiti state.

The two-day workshop was organised for officers drawn from the 6 participating States of Ekiti, Benue, Edo, Abia, Gombe and Kano.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop, the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu reiterated the importance of monitoring & evaluation towards achieving the required objective of the project.

The Minister who was represented by the Director Technology and Science Education (DTSE), Mrs Elizabeth Adedigba stressed that the training workshop provides Monitoring & Evaluation Officers the opportunity to better their capacity to effectively implement monitoring & evaluation activities across all the four project components.

He emphasised that the training is meant to achieve the sole aim of strengthening, monitoring & evaluation capacity in the management of IDEAS Project.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Education, Dr (Mrs) Kofoworola Olabisi Olabimpe Adeyire represented by Hon Olukayode Babade (Chairman Board for Technical & Vocational Education ) Ekiti State commended the Federal Ministry of Education and the World Bank for organising the workshop in Ekiti State.

Babade further commended the World Bank for the recent fund mobilization released to benefitting States and the attendant clearance of the Institutional Development plans of Technical Colleges in Ekiti State.

She also appreciated the endorsement of the Grant Agreement Forms for benefitting Technical Colleges.

She said the training of M&E Officers is key to the successful implementation of the projects, which will undoubtedly enhance the judicious use of the project fund, better project tracking and consistent attainment of project development objectives

She also advised all the monitoring and evaluation officers to avail themselves of this golden opportunity to tap adequate knowledge that would make them perform optimally and display dexterity in their project bits, adding that this is the only way the project objectives could be met.