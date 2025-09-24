Two aspirants in the 2026 Ekiti State governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Ojo, and Olajumoke Abimbola, have expressed confidence in their ability to clinch the party’s ticket for the election.

This is despite the petitions against them before the Ekiti State APC Governorship Primary Election Screening Committee.

Speaking with journalists after the interface with the committee in Abuja on Wednesday, Ojo enthused that as a core party man and an ardent loyalist of President Bola Tinubu, he was positioned to win the October 27, 2025, Ekiti State APC primary election.

The gubernatorial hopeful said despite the petitions against him, there was no cause for alarm as he would win both the primary as well as the main election which is a defining moment for Ekiti State and deliver President Tinubu in 2027 general election.

Ojo said he was disposed to any mode of primary election adopted by the party, adding however, that if consensus was chosen, he would be the one the method would favour.

“Generally, the screening went well. The committee recognises the fact that I’m a senior member of the party, a core party man and an unrepentant loyalist of Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our dear father. All that is recognised.

“However, like you know, like every battle, there will be people who want to take undue advantage. They have submitted several petitions against me here, which I have to officially respond to. And that will be done, of course, later. But there’s no cause for alarm.

“They’re just raising dust where there’s no dust. We’re all good and all will be well by the grace of God. We’re going to deliver Ekiti for Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We’re in this race to win and we’re winning by God’s grace.

“Whichever mode (primary election) the party decides, that’s what we will follow. I’m a core party man. I stand with the party. And this election, you see, is a defining moment in the history of Ekiti state and the re-election of our daddy, our baba, the president, President Bola Tinubu. If the party agrees for a consensus, I know that I will be the consensus candidate. Just to be sure about that,” he noted.

Similarly, Abimbola said her hope was not dampened by the petitions against her as she remained upbeat of winning the party’s ticket and the main governorship election.

The female governorship aspirant said she will abide by decisions of the party regarding the mode of primary election, among others, insisting, however, that she can only step down if President Tinubu asks her to do so.

“We just had the screening, and it was successful. There is no problem. We don’t have issues in the party, and the party is doing their best to ensure that we are able to present the best candidate. And I’m sure I’m going to be the best candidate to win, to have the best experience to win the ticket of the party.

“Whatever the party decision is at the end of the day is what we will go with. I’m not going to single-handedly say I have an opinion over that. But, whatever the party decides to do, that’s what we will go with at the end of the day.

As the best candidate so far, I believe I’m going to be chosen.

“As a female aspirant, I’m going to be the most competent. And if the president decides that I should be the candidate of the party, nothing is going to change that. So, every other person is going to sign for me.

“This morning when I came, I heard that somebody brought a petition which I’ve not read, I’ve not seen it, so I don’t really know what the content is all about. Since I don’t know the content, I can’t say anything about it. If I’m asked to (step down), the only person that will affect my decision can only be the president. Maybe he decides that, okay, I have somebody I want to use. I will be willing to step down,” she declared.