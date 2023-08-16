Ekiti People Not Complaining About Oyebanji, Group Tells PDP Caretaker Chair

The caretaker chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Architect Sodiq Oluwole Obanoyen, has been told to face the herculean task of resuscitating his political career in his home State of Ondo, rather than criticising the State governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

In its reaction to a press statement credited to Obanoyen wherein he castigated Governor Oyebanji, a group, Ekiti Democratic Coalition (EDC) said it was insulting that a ‘failed politician’ from Owo, in Ondo State would be speaking for the PDP in Ekiti State.

According to the Convener of the group, Comrade Ogunlola Olatunde, Ekiti people were not complaining about the performance of Governor Oyebanji because he was doing well.

The group claimed that the impostor parading himself as Ekiti PDP caretaker chairman should rather be ashamed that his Ondo State’s portion of the Ikere-Akure road has become impassable.

“Reading that disjointed and poorly written press statement, we in the EDC cannot but conclude that such could not have emanated from the real PDP in Ekiti State, which parades highly intelligent and professional media men.

“For this, we are not surprised that Obanoyen, the imposter elected to dance naked in the marketplace of politics by speaking about governance in Ekiti, which he obviously knows nothing about.

“If not, he would have seen how committed Governor Oyebanji has been to the welfare of the people.

“Just a few days ago, workers in the State received backlog of their leave bonus while intervention programs to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy have kicked off in the State.

“Roads are being rehabilitated everyday while new projects as well those inherited by the government are ongoing.

“Most importantly, we in Ekiti State who elected Governor Oyebanji are not in anyway complaining. He is doing what we elected him do, and we are happy with him.

“Obanoyen and his gang of imposters should therefore stop lying to themselves and their Abuja sponsors that they speak for the PDP in Ekiti State. When it is time for Ekiti PDP to speak concerning governance in the State, we know whose voice to expect and respect,” the group stated.