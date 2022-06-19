Ekiti Poll Outcome Indicates Total Rejection Of PDP ― The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the victory of its candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, as outright rejection of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by Nigerians.

It said Oyebanji’s emergence as governor-elect has reaffirmed the acceptance of the APC.

In a statement issued on Sunday its national publicity secretary, Barr Felix Morka, the governing party implored Nigerians not to withdraw their support for the APC, saying “the party remains unwavering in its commitment to improving the quality of governance and standard of living of all Nigerians.”

Morka stated: “As we savour the joy and euphoria of victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to congratulate and profoundly appreciate the wonderful people of Ekiti State for reaffirming their confidence in our party by rallying round the Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji.

“It bears mentioning that the towering accomplishments of incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode John Fayemi, provided a solid predicate for this decisive victory. We thank you for your service to your State and Country.

“Unsurprisingly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished a distant third position in the just-concluded election. Despite its claim to a self-serving and self-assigned rescue mission of Nigeria, the people of Ekiti State and, by extension, Nigerians are not, in any way, deceived by the ceaseless propaganda of a desperate party that only seeks a return to power to continue its ruinous escapades.”

The APC also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Progressives Governors Forum under the leadership of Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, for their contributions towards the party’s victory.

It stated: “Without a doubt, the well-deserved victory in Ekiti State is an eloquent testimony of the acceptance of our Party under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the sagacity of our National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and the uncommon commitment of other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party.

“As we inch towards the 2023 general elections, we urge the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians, in general, to sustain their support for our party by voting overwhelmingly for all APC candidates as the party remains unwavering in its commitment to improving the quality of governance and standard of living of all Nigerians.”

On his part, presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulated Ekiti State governor-elect, Oyebanji, and the party for winning the governorship election, saying it was the progressive leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti State that made it possible.

He commended Oyebanji for the steadfastness and passion he brought into the campaign, which he said paid off with the emphatic and outstanding victory.

He praised the party’s governors and members of National Working Committee of the APC under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for recording their first major electoral victory, charging them not to relent in their efforts to lead the party to greater victory in 2023 general elections.

The APC presidential candidate said: “I congratulate our Governor-elect Abiodun Oyebanji and his Deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, for their great success at the election. This victory is our victory as members of the All Progressives Congress.

“I salute the people of Ekiti State for voting for progressive leadership and continuity. I commend the leadership of our party for leading APC to this major victory in Ekiti. Also deserving of praise are our party’s governors led by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi for their hard work and tenacity to achieve victory for the party.

This feat should motivate and inspire us as we go for more victories in the coming elections. I must commend the now outgoing-Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his team whose progressive leadership in Ekiti made it possible for APC to retain government for the next four years. I am confident that the Governor will finish well and strong.

“While thanking the people of Ekiti once again for standing by APC, I urge them and indeed the generality of Nigerians to continue to maintain their faith and confidence in our party,” he said.