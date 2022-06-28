The Federal Government has commenced investigation into alleged breach of citizens data privacy in the ongoing saga involving a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice, who are being detained in the UK over alleged plans to harvest the organ of a young man named David Ukpo Nwamini.

The National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, ordered the investigation into the use and public circulation of the personal data allegedly belonging to Nwamini David and Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia in the ongoing case of organ transplant pending before a British Court.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Babatunde Bamigboye, Lead Enforcement and Regulations of the NDPB, the Bureau noted with concern that certain sensitive personal data purportedly belonging to the two Nigerian citizens (complainant and patient) in this case are being processed by data controllers – particularly media organization – without regard to the implications under the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019.

According to the statement, NDPR prohibits the processing of personal data without the informed consent or other lawful bases known to law.

“Accordingly, all data controllers and all persons are hereby warned of the consequences of using anyone’s data in violation of NDPR.

The Bureau recognizes the vital role of media organizations in educating the general public. In carrying out this important assignment, however, it is obligatory to respect the boundaries of citizens’ privacy.

“The Bureau has set machinery in motion to cooperate with other public institutions within and outside Nigeria in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the instant case,” the statement said.