By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, and his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, have received their first doses of the Covid-19 Astrazeneca vaccine at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House clinic on Wednesday.

El-Rufai, said the government has received 180,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

El-Rufai, who urged residents to take the vaccine against Covid-19 said him and his deputy received the vaccines publicly to encourage people of the state to get vaccinated:” Let’s received the vaccine so that we can return to our normal life”

The governor said the vaccines are safe with no side effects.

However, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, had earlier disclosed that the state had met all requirements for the receipt of the vaccine, which according to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 include, availability of functional cold stores and guaranteed security, among others:”We have received adequate quantities for frontline health workers, essential staff and those covered in Phase I.”