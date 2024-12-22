The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has warned that henceforth, any member of the party who embarrasses President Bola Tinubu and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party would be expelled without hesitation.

This is as it declared that the State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other political party in the state.

APC chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, disclosed these while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday as part of activities marking his birthday anniversary, which included the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable widows in his community.

Okocha said: “You know that the day I was sworn into office, I extended olive branch to everybody; I said, come, let us work together. Where it becomes impossible and they are embarrassing the President; I will not sit down and allow them embarrass Mr. President. The APC is Mr. President’s political party.

“For the national chairman of the party and 18 members of the National Working Committee to come here and anybody is going behind because you think you have the law, you have the cash to throw around and you want to embarrass the national secretariat of our party, I will not sit down here to see them do that thing, I will expel them. It is a political party. If the kitchen is too hot; what do you do? You leave.”

The State APC chairman, who advised the governor to use the resources he is currently using to allegedly destabilise the national ruling party to re-register himself back into the PDP, pointed out that if election were to be held today, the PDP will not sponsor Fubara as he is no longer a member of the political party.

Okocha said: “I would have been surprised if I am not taken to task on the issue of Court judgement delivered by one Justice Obomanu. He is one of the newest judges who is also from a town called Opobo where our greatest transducer comes from. I am talking about the governor; he is the person behind all these macabre dance and all that. I am talking about Governor Siminalayi Fubara and I pray for him that he changes his style, otherwise, the wrath of God might descend.

“I thought that all of these braggadocio that he is machinating around the APC, he should have used the same thing to register himself as a member of the PDP. I thought he should have used all these powers, all these influences to put himself back into the register of the PDP in Rivers State.

“He is not a member of any political party. He is not carrying the card of any political party. Yes, he was a member of the PDP but I can tell you today, if an election is called, he has no party because if the party that will sponsor him for the election, if it is the PDP, it will never do so because he is not their member.”