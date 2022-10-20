Erstwhile chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State, Chief Daniel Nwafor has announced his decision to withdraw a suit challenging his removal.

Nwafor, in a letter dated October 18th, 2022 and addressed to his lawyer, Chief Chris Uche titled “Notice of withdrawal of my suit no:FHC/ABJ/CS/1048/2022” announced his decision to stop further litigations.

He explained that his decision was as a result of deliberations with party executives and analysis on the matter.

He said “I write to formally inform you that in the interest of peace, after having deliberated with members of my party executives and having analysed a lot of issues arising, I have decided to withdraw this above mentioned suit in line with our resolution and I wish that I be complied with accordingly.

“I appreciate all your efforts and assistance in this suit. Please kindly implement this our decision immediately. Thanks in anticipation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter was copied to the Registrar of the federal high court number 5 Abuja.

Nwafor had been in a protracted battle with the current Imo APC Chairman, Dr Macdonald Ebere over who is the authentic occupant of the position even as he argued that all the primaries the party conducted were null.

It is expected that this will remove the internal wranglings within the party and unite the Governor Hope Uzodimma camp with that of Senator Rochas Okorocha.