American rap superstar, Marshall Mathers, famously known as Eminem, has taken aim at Megan Thee Stallion and R. Kelly on his new single “Houdini.”

The song, which samples his own classic hit “Without Me,” finds Slim Shady making light of Megan’s 2020 shooting at the hands of Tory Lanez, which left her with bullet fragments in her feet.

Rapping over a cartoonish beat that also samples the Steve Miller Band’s “Abracadabra,” he spits: “If I was to ask for Megan Thee/ Stallion if she would collab with me/ Would I really have a shot at a feet?”

The wordplay continues when Em later makes a joke about R. Kelly and the leaked sex tape that allegedly showed him urinating on a minor.

“In the coupe, leaning back my seat/ Bumpin’ R. Kelly’s favorite group, the black guy pees,” he quips, playing on the name of the Black Eyes Peas.

The 51-year-old rap legend also takes shots at modern society, including cancelled culture and gender identity.

“My s**t may not be age-appropriate/ but I will hit an eight-year-old in the face with a participation trophy/ ‘Cause I have zero doubts that this whole world’s ’bout to turn into some girl scouts/ That censorship bureau’s out to (shut me down),” he spits.

He adds, “My transgender cat’s Siamese/ Identifies as black, but acts Chinese.”

The video for the single features Eminem donning his Robin-inspired Rap Boy superhero outfit from the iconic “Without Me” visual and battling his Slim Shady alter ego, who has teleported to the present day from 2002.

When the two face off, comic book style, things spiral further out of control as they combine to create a hybrid “monster” who is even more controversial and unfiltered.

The video, directed by frequent collaborator Rich Lee, features an array of famous faces including Dr. Dre in a prominent role similar to his appearance in the original “Without Me” video.

It also boasts cameos from 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Royce Da 5’9″, The Alchemist, Jimmy Iovine, manager Paul Rosenberg and Shady Records signee Westside Boogie.

Towards the end of the clip, actor and comedian Pete Davidson pops up and rides in a car with Eminem, while the rapper’s three children are also seen briefly after they’re referenced in the lyrics.

“Houdini” serves as the lead single from Em’s upcoming 12th album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which is due out this summer.