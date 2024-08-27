The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, has congratulated Dr Baffa Babba Danagundi on his appointment as Director General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC).

The congratulatory message was contained in a letter personally signed by the Buachi Emir to Danagundi.

He described the appointment as well-deserved, looking at the exceptional leadership qualities of Danagundi.

“Your appointment comes at a crucial time for our nation as we strive to enhance our economic competitiveness and improve the livelihood of the citizens.

“I’m confident that under your guidance, the NPC will continue to play a pivotal role in driving productivity initiatives and fostering a culture of excellence,” the Bauchi monarch stated.