The Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, has reaffirmed his g support for the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to drive the country’s rapid growth and development.

The monarch, represented by the Dansaran Bauchi, Alhaji Jibrin Hussaini Jibo, made the pledge yesterday during the annual general meeting (AGM) of the NSE Bauchi State Chapter, held at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic.

He described engineering as the backbone of modern civilisation, emphasising that Nigeria’s progress depends on the contributions of its engineers.

A former chairman of the Bauchi State Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Jibrin Hussaini Jibo, expressed concern over the frequent collapse of infrastructure in the country.

He warned that the situation disrupts daily life and undermines Nigeria’s much-desired socio-economic growth.

He called for climate-resilient infrastructure, stressing the importance of collaboration among engineers, policymakers, traditional institutions and communities to ensure adequate infrastructure maintenance.

For his part, the Bauchi State chairman of NSE, Eng. Abdulrahman Sulaiman Hassan, said the annual gathering provides a platform for engineers and industry leaders to share ideas, enhance professional growth, and shape policies that can drive technological and economic progress in Nigeria.

He urged the engineers to lead infrastructure development and adopt sustainable practices that will strengthen the nation’s development agenda.