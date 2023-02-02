The late Emir of Dutse, His Highness Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi was yesterday buried at a public cemetery in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital amid tears, sorrow and encomiums.

Sanusi who died on Tuesday was buried at Kargo cemetery in the outskirts of Dutse, contrary to the existing tradition where emirs are buried inside the royal houses.

The emir Nuhu Sanusi who was known for his simplicity and always identifying himself with the masses was said to have left a will that if he dies, he should be buried at the public cemetery where common men are buried.

The chief imam of Dutse Central Mosque Dr Abubakar Sani Birnin Kudu led the funeral prayer of the late Emir who was buried according to Islamic rites.

The late emir died at the age of 78 after spending 27 years on the throne and serving the public in different capacities. He left behind three wives, 13 children and many grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of people from within and outside the country attended his funeral as businesses shut down in the state capital to mourn the emir.

Among those who attended the funeral included presidential delegation that includes special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media, Malam Garba Shehu, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and his deputy Malam Umar Namadi, governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Others were PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, APC vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shatima, former vice president Namadi Sambo, former Jigawa State governor Alhaji Sule Lamido, former Bauchi State governor Abubakar Muhammad.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, Shehu of Borno His Highness Umar El-Kanemi Garba, Emirs of Zazzau, Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye, Gaya, Ningo, Dass, Gwambe, Hadejia, Ringim, Gumel, Kazaure and chiefs from cross the country. Also, religious leaders from across the country attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said the demise of Dr Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Dutse, has deprived the nation of a formidable agent of development, saying that the nation will never forget his excellent leadership qualities.

In a message to the Emirate Council at the burial of the late Emir delivered by a government delegation, President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, said that the country will never forget the outstanding service of the Emir in his 28-year reign.

The president in the message, which was delivered by the minister of water resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, reiterated the role of the late Emir in the global quest for a sustainable living environment, saying that he leaves a mark as a recognized leader in reforestation and restoration of the green ecosystem.

Buhari condoled with the grieving family members, the Dutse Emirate Council and the entire people of the state and urged them to sustain the worthy causes championed by the late Emir.

The presidential delegation included the minister of power, Engineer Aliyu Abubakar, the minister of state, works and housing, Hon. Umar El-Yakub, the senior special assistant to the president (media and publicity) Garba Shehu and the presidential protocol liaison officer, Shehu Usman Bello.

The Galadiman Dutse, Alhaji Basiru Muhammed Sanusi who is an older brother of the deceased and Hajiya Gaji Muhammad Sanusi, senior wife of the late Emir said they were pleased with the president for identifying with the family at their difficult moment.

Governor Abubakar Badaru, the emir of Hadejia, Dr Adamu Abubakar Maje who is the chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, who all received the presidential delegation thanked President Buhari for honouring the people of the state at their moment of grief. They prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Emir.