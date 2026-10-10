BY GABI HIBBATULLAH, Abuja

Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has confirmed the appointment of Mallam Isiaka Abdulrazaq as the Tafidan Yamman Zazzau in recognition of his longstanding commitment to community development, philanthropy, peace-building and advancement of the Zazzau Emirate.

The confirmation was conveyed in a letter from the office of the council secretary of the Zazzau Emirate Council, signed by Malam Yusuf Abubakar Hayat, Magatakardan Zazzau.

According to the council, the traditional title recognises Mallam Abdulrazaq’s dedication, hard work and contributions to promoting peace, fostering community development and supporting the progress of the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State and Nigeria.

Mallam Isiaka Abdulrazaq is an accomplished lawyer, finance professional and public servant with an extensive career in Nigeria’s public sector. He served at the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), later known as the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), where he rose to the position of executive director, finance and accounts.

He subsequently served at the NNPC where he retired in 2019 as chief financial officer, having contributed his professional expertise to the country’s energy sector.

Born in Zaria, Mallam Abdulrazaq attended Barewa College, Zaria, one of Northern Nigeria’s oldest and most reputable educational institutions. His personal and family connections to Zaria reflect his longstanding relationship with the Zazzau Emirate and its people.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mallam Abdulrazaq is widely recognised for his community engagement and philanthropic activities over the years, demonstrating a sustained commitment to the welfare and development of the people.

Mallam Isiaka Abdulrazaq is the son of the late Alhaji A.G.F. Abdulrazaq (SAN), a legal practitioner and former Tafidan Zazzau, who was turbaned with the title in 1962.

The Emir of Zazzau and members of the Zazzau Emirate Council have congratulated Mallam Isiaka Abdulrazaq on his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to uphold the dignity of the title and discharge its responsibilities with integrity and dedication.

They prayed that Almighty Allah would guide him, grant him the wisdom and strength to fulfil the expectations of the office, and bless him with success in serving the Emirate and its people.