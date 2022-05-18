Akwa Ibom State governor and presidential aspirant Udom Emmanuel, has advocated for a consensus strategy for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to power in 2023.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to make the right choice by electing a leader with vast knowledge of the economy so that the new leader can fix the current challenges in the country.

Governor Emmanuel canvassed this position during a courtesy visit on him by former Vice President and co-aspirant Atiku Abubakar at the Government House, Uyo, the state capital.

The governor also received another PDP presidential hopeful Hayatu-Deen, where he said his ambition is not to seek power, “rather, it is based on my concern to improve the lives of Nigerians in 2023.”

He enjoined PDP delegates and Nigerians to rally round a candidate with genuine and patriotic interest to bring Nigeria out of her current socio-economic challenges in 2023.

Udom expressed optimism that if Nigerians support the PDP to clinch power, the present economic downturn will be reversed, stressing that whoever emerges at the primaries to fly the party’s flag would get his maximum support.

Earlier, Atiku, who had consulted the PDP hierarchy led by the chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan and national delegates to the presidential primary, thanked Emmanuel for the warm reception accorded his team.

Atiku said the party would queue behind any presidential aspirant who emerges at the party’s primaries, adding that PDP is united in its decision to offer the best to Nigerians.